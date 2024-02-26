WATCH: Tom Izzo explains why he played Mady Sissoko over Xavier Booker at end of Michigan State basketball’s loss to Ohio State

It is easily the most debated topic of the day, no actually probably the whole year, but especially today: following Michigan State basketball’s home loss to Iowa, fans are wondering why Tom Izzo and his staff went away from freshman Xavier Booker, who started the game and led the team in box score plus-minus, in favor of senior Mady Sissoko.

After the game, Tom Izzo gave his explanation for the move:

Tom Izzo's answer on the Booker/Sissoko question: pic.twitter.com/9hpCWBuSBs — David Harns (@DavidHarns) February 26, 2024

You can read all of his quotes from after the loss here.

