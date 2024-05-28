Watch Tom Izzo explain why some coaches may be on their way out soon

It’s no secret that Tom Izzo has not been a fan of the way things have been going lately in college athletics. The Michigan State basketball head coach has been criticized by the MSU fan base, at times, for his stubborn nature when it comes to the transfer portal. However, the tide has started to turn on some of these topics, with many fans becoming frustrated with seeing all the transfers increase exponentially.

Tom Izzo explained recently, that it’s not just the fans who are frustrated, but he actually thinks we’ll start to see some coaches leave the profession if things don’t change soon.

He explained his views below:

"If it goes like it's going now… there's going to be a lot of coaches that will be out." MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo can't stand for the new trend of the NCAA much longer. More: https://t.co/kHbp14eZWP pic.twitter.com/WCKgqrXQvE — Owen Oszust (@Owen_Oszust) May 28, 2024

