WATCH: Tom Izzo emotional following Michigan State basketball’s win over Indiana

It has been an emotional week in East Lansing, to say the least.

Following a week of tragedy at Michigan State, the basketball team was able to overcome a poor start to handily takeout No. 17 Indiana 80 to 65.

After the game, Tom Izzo took a moment to himself in an emotional moment:

Tom Izzo at the end of tonight's @MSU_Basketball win was so pure. 💚 #SpartanStrong pic.twitter.com/xcimL4VkXs — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire