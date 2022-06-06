Breaking News:

Follow live: Warriors try to get even with Celtics in Game 2 of NBA Finals

WATCH: Tom Izzo and Draymond Green share moment before game two of 2022 NBA Finals

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo has always been known to support his Spartans as they continue their careers, and regularly flies to games to watch his former players. Izzo is doing exactly that tonight as he flew to San Francisco to watch Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors in game two of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Izzo and Draymond shared a nice moment before the game started, which you can watch below:

