WATCH: Tom Izzo discusses process to replace Michigan State basketball assistant coach Dwayne Stephens

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
Long-time Michigan State basketball assistant coach Dwayne Stephens is finally getting a well-deserved opportunity to be a head coach this year with the Western Michigan Broncos. That leaves Tom Izzo with a decision to make on his replacement.

Izzo spoke to Audrey Dahlgren this week of WLNS about the decision and hints that he is looking at three guys who are all ‘apart of the family.’

Watch him speak on the topic below:

Potential candidates to replace Dwayne Stephens on MSU basketball's staff

 

