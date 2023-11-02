WATCH: Tom Izzo comments on passing of NCAA basketball legend Bob Knight

This week, the college basketball world lost an absolute legend as famed Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight passed away.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has always spoken highly of Bobby Knight, who, coincidentally, was the opposing coach when Izzo got his first Big Ten win as a head coach against Bob Knight and the Hoosiers.

Izzo shared his thoughts on Coach Knight, which you can watch below:

"I'll forever remember that because of the respect I have for him."@MSU_Basketball's Tom Izzo recalls his first game and B1G win as head coach against Bob Knight and @IndianaMBB. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yPRubaVBD6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 2, 2023

