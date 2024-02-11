WATCH: Tom Izzo comments on Michigan State basketball’s big win over No. 10 Illinois

It was quite the Saturday for Michigan State basketball, as they added a huge win to their NCAA Tournament resume when they were able to beat No. 10 ranked Illinois 88 to 80 at home in the Breslin Center.

After the game, Tom Izzo addressed the media to talk about his team and their latest victory. You can watch the full press conference below.

