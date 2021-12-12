WATCH: Tom Izzo celebrates Zach Randolph jersey retirement with touching video
On Saturday night, former Michigan State basketball star Zach Randolph had his jersey retired by the Memphis Grizzlies, so it was only fitting that Tom Izzo send a congratulatory message his way.
You can watch the video below:
a ZBO salute from @MSU_Basketball 💙#50ForDaCity | @macbo50 pic.twitter.com/DVrxW68O45
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 12, 2021
