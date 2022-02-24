WATCH: Tom Izzo breaks down latest MSU basketball loss, ‘it was their night’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tom IzzoAmerican basketball coach
Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo analyzes the Spartans’ blowout loss to Iowa on Tuesday evening (video courtesy of Chris Solari of The Detroit Free Press).
List
Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU continues to drop in weekly power rankings
More Basketball!
WATCH: Tom Izzo breaks down latest MSU basketball loss, 'it was their night'
Michigan State basketball falls to Iowa in ugly blowout on the road
WATCH: Izzo weighs in on suggestion to remove post game handshake line after UM-Wiscy brawl