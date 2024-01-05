WATCH: Tom Izzo addresses Izzone Alumni after Michigan State basketball win over Penn State

It was a big night for Michigan State basketball as they took out Penn State by 31 at home. It should probably be no surprise that the Spartans won by a large margin, as this was the Izzone Alumni reunion game, and a crew of former Izzone members were in attendance to support their team.

After the game, Tom Izzo addressed the Izzone Alumni with a cool message. You can watch it below:

Tom Izzo speaks to the Alumni Izzone after the game pic.twitter.com/84FYdAu1CN — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 5, 2024

