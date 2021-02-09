Watch Tom Brady's mic'd up Super Bowl 55 exchange with Patrick Mahomes

What Mahomes and Kelce told Brady after Bucs' Super Bowl win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's spat with Tyrann Mathieu notwithstanding, the quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs share plenty of mutual respect.

After Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers dismantled the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, the 43-year-old quarterback shared brief moments with a few Kansas City players on the field -- including star QB Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Here are Brady's mic'd up postgame conversations with Mahomes and Kelce, courtesy of NFL Films:

Respect ✊



Mahomes and Kelce gave love to Brady after his 7th ring. pic.twitter.com/1KdbuPD40n — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 9, 2021

Mahomes calls Brady a "legend," and the seven-time Super Bowl champion responds with, "You're a stud, bro," before telling Mahomes to "keep in touch."

Brady then spots Kelce, who greets him with a fitting message:

"I had a feeling you'd figure it out. Congratulations, big guy. You're unbelievable."

Brady's battles with Mahomes' Chiefs date to his days in New England and include his Patriots taking down the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, which ended Mahomes' first season as an NFL starter.

Brady sought out Mahomes in Kansas City's locker room after that game to offer words of encouragement, so he's clearly a fan of the young QB, who went on to win a Super Bowl title in 2019.

But Brady effectively squashed any chance that Mahomes would challenge him as the GOAT on Sunday night. He's won a championship in 33% of his 21 NFL seasons and played in the Super Bowl in 48% of them -- and he's not done, either.