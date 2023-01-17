WATCH: Tom Brady walks off the field for what may be the last time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2022 season ended in disappointing fashion Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

In what could prove to be the final game of his legendary 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady completed 35 of a ridiculous 66 pass attempts for 351 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

This was the first loss of Brady’s career against the Cowboys, and secured the first losing season he’s ever had.

Here’s a look at the GOAT leaving the field Monday night for what could be the final time:

Tom Brady’s final game as a Buc? Final game ever? He avoids his worst playoff loss with a late touchdown as the Bucs fall to the Cowboys, 31-14. #GoBucs #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/jjNwYf5Bh7 — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) January 17, 2023

Tom Brady heads off the field in Tampa and kisses his parents. #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/zRM1v320uL — Anthony Biase (@AnthonyBiase) January 17, 2023

Video: Tom Brady comes off the field and into Bucs locker room after his season ends with a 31-14 loss to Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/quFCdH3swL — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 17, 2023

Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Tom Brady among the first players to come off the field. Their season ends here. pic.twitter.com/mqmv1xFtmp — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire