Watch: Tom Brady was very fired up after Michigan beat Ohio State
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Watch: Brady was very fired up about Michigan's upset of Ohio State originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It took 10 years, but Tom Brady and his Michigan brethren finally have bragging rights over Ohio State.
The No. 5 Wolverines took down the No. 2 Buckeyes 42-27 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, snapping an eight-game losing streak against their historic rival that dated to 2012.
As Michigan's most famous NFL alumnus, Brady was watching Saturday's game very closely -- and let his emotions come out after Michigan's Hassan Haskins scored the clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Perry's Pats-Titans preview: How will Jones handle pressure from Vrabel's D?
Check out Brady's reaction on his Instagram story below, via ESPN's Jenna Laine (sound on):
Brady’s reaction to Ohio State-Michigan... pic.twitter.com/OyDYZ3jjCx
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 27, 2021
"Let's go baby! Go Blue!" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback yelled in delight. "Where you at? Go Blue, let's go baby!!"
Brady has lost plenty a friendly wager on Michigan-Ohio State in the past -- including to former Patriots teammate Mike Vrabel in 2012 -- but now he can get some revenge.
As promised #buckeyenation. A bet is a bet. #ilovebeingabuckeye pic.twitter.com/imUOmRDc
— Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) November 30, 2012
Several Patriots players who hail from Michigan joined Brady in their excitement Saturday afternoon, including pass rushers Chase Winovich and Josh Uche and rookie linebacker Cameron McGrone.
Revenge Tour… Complete. 〽️〽️〽️
— Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 27, 2021
GO BLUEEEE
— Josh Uche 🧠🇳🇬 (@_Uche35) November 27, 2021
GO MF BLUE BABY😢🙏🏽 So happy for my guys ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
— Cameron McGrone ✊🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) November 27, 2021
Michigan's work isn't done yet, though: The Wolverines will square off against Iowa next weekend in the Big 10 Championship Game.