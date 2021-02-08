Watch Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu get into heated trash talk exchange in Super Bowl 55

Watch Brady, Mathieu get into heated trash talk exchange in Super Bowl 55 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is probably going to regret firing up Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Mathieu and Brady engaged in a heated verbal exchange near the end of the first half in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Here's video of what transpired:

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith connected with a former New England Patriots player who seems to believe Mathieu will regret his interaction with the Bucs quarterback.

Just received a message from a former @Patriots: “Tyrann Matthieu made the wrong move. He poked the bear that is @TomBrady. Brady is targeting him now. Going right after him.” Damn! This is something to see. @Chiefs are in a world of trouble. And btw....where is @PatrickMahomes? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 8, 2021

The CBS broadcast showed Mathieu on the Chiefs bench after his trash talk with Brady, and the veteran defensive back was visibly frustrated.

The Chiefs defense committed eight penalties in the first half, and a few of the directly contributed to multiple Bucs touchdowns, which helped Tampa Bay enter halftime with a 21-6 lead.

One of those penalties was on Mathieu -- a pass interference infraction that set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Antonio Brown in the final minute of the second quarter.

The Chiefs need Mathieu to regain his composure if they're going to mount a successful second half comeback and win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.