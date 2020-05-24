Who would you want to narrate any portion of your life? Samuel L. Jackson could be a top pick for any occasion, especially when some of the greatest athletes of our generation hit the greens.

But he's not holding back -- not even for charity.

The Match: Champions for Charity debuted on Sunday with golf pros Tiger Woods facing Phil Mickelson in a highly-anticipated event. Woods teamed up with NFL legend Peyton Manning with another NFL superstar, Tom Brady, paired with Mickelson.

During the introductions, being narrated by Jackson, the Bay Area native received a funny quip from Jackson:

"Why do old people always move to Florida?" Jackson said.

We knew the trash talk would happen, but wow.

Brady, of course, just signed a two-year, $60 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after spending the entirety of his 20-year career with the New England Patriots. And at 42-years-old, Jackson took quite the dig at the three-time MVP quarterback.

[RELATED: Kyle Shanahan discusses 49ers' pursuit of Brady]

But if you're going to get trolled by anyone, it might as well be done by someone with as epic of a voice as Jackson.

The entertainment was worth the burn.

Watch Tom Brady get trolled by Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Match' intros originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area