Watch: Tom Brady throws a strike for six

Tom Brady read the tweets.

After throwing a Pick Six in the first half, the second time he was victimized on the speed out route this season, many on Twitter and elsewhere started to question the veteran quarterback’s arm strength – or lack thereof. As the jokes go, Brady read all your tweets and took them to heart in the second half, finding tight end O.J. Howard for a beautiful touchdown on a vertical route:





This play is a great example of how offensive coordinators can use personnel to set up huge plays in the vertical passing game. The Buccaneers come out with 13 offensive personnel, putting three tight ends on the right side of the formation. That gets the Chargers to respond with their base defense, expecting the run. Tampa Bay uses that to their advantage, showing a run fake before Brady retreats to pick between two vertical routes along the right side.

The Chargers play man coverage here, and that isolates Howards on a linebacker. The tight end accelerates past the coverage and Brady hits him with the strike, getting the Buccaneers back on the board.

Providing evidence that the veteran quarterback read the tweets, as they say.