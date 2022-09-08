WATCH: Tom Brady tells Rob Gronkowski what and where his next tattoo should be

When Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys to kick off their 2022 regular season, they won’t have Rob Gronkowski lining up at tight end this time around.

But Gronk is still making his presence felt, taking part in Brady’s new video segment on the Bucs’ official website, “Armchair QB.”

Gronk asked his old quarterback what and where his next tattoo should be, and Brady not only gives him a fantastic recommendation, but also takes the opportunity to hint that his answer might inspire his buddy to come out of retirement yet again:

Welcome to Tommy's new show, Armchair QB. Need life advice? @TomBrady’s got you covered. First up… @RobGronkowski asks the hard hitting questions. Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/mboBZOcK9p pic.twitter.com/jLfXyEL1TY — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 8, 2022

Here’s hoping Gronk absolutely gets that tattoo, and that it indeed convinces him to make a return to the Bucs at some point this season.

