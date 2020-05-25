It was the highlight of an entertaining — if not always pretty — afternoon of live golf, raising money for charity.

Tampa Bay Bay Buccanneers quarterback Tom Brady (it’s so weird to type that) was on his fourth shot on the par-5 7th hole at the Medalist Golf Club. Brady had a rough front nine to that point, and commentator Charles Barkley decided to up the trash talk (as if Barkley should talk about someone else’s golf game).

“How many shots do you want? Come on, I’m going to give you some shots man, I want some of you,” Barkley said.

“Don’t worry, it ain’t over yet,” Brady countered as he walked up to his fourth shot, 130 yards from the pin. “I think you just made him mad, Chuck,” host Brian Anderson said. “No, he can take a joke,” Barkley replied. Then this happened.





Brady earned that trash talk.

It wasn’t the only great exchange between the two; they had some fun on an earlier on a par 3 when Barkley bet Brady couldn’t get it on the green.

Hilarious exchange between Charles and Brady Charles bet Brady $50,000 to keep it on the green. Charles: "You know Tom, I should've just said if you can keep it on the planet." Brady: "When does football season starts? I'm ready.."pic.twitter.com/srCsxbdbHW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2020





Watch Tom Brady tell Charles Barkley to ‘take a suck of that’ after he holes fairway shot originally appeared on NBCSports.com