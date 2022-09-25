WATCH: Tom Brady takes off running, breaks his knee brace

Even at 45 years old, Tom Brady isn’t afraid to take off running when necessary.

That’s what the GOAT did in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, escaping the pocket and rumbling 18 yards to convert a key third down.

Two problems, though.

For starters, the play was called back for holding.

But Brady also managed to break the knee brace he was wearing with an awkward slide at the end of the run.

Bucs center Robert Hainsey tried to help Brady get it back in place after the play, but eventually, it had to be replaced on the sideline:

That speed rating in Madden NFL 23 is definitely gonna have to go up.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire