WATCH: Tom Brady sinks epic shot on the golf course

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through voluntary offseason workouts in preparation for the 2022 NFL season, quarterback Tom Brady appears to be training for a different kind of athletic competition on the horizon.

Brady is teaming up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for this year’s edition of “The Match,” a nationally televised, celebrity golf event. They’ll be facing off against two start quarterbacks from the other conference in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

If the video Brady posted Wednesday morning is any indication, he’s ready to roll for this year’s event:

This is why you film every shot on the course… 🎥: @ari_fararooy + @ShadowLion pic.twitter.com/h9QrbLKOmu — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2022

Not too shabby, GOAT.

