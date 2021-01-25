Watch Tom Brady share heartwarming moment with son after clinching Super Bowl berth

Watch Tom Brady share heartwarming moment with son after NFC title win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and he was able to celebrate the moment with his son.

Shortly after shaking hands with teammates and Packers players/coaches after the final whistle blew, Brady went toward the stands at Lambeau Field and asked to see his son.

They embraced with a long hug. Check out the heartwarming moment in the video below:

After reaching the Super Bowl for the 10th time, @TomBrady went to the stands to greet and hug his son. ❤️



(Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/KmSOITaFzq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 24, 2021

Brady has two sons and a daughter. They've all witnessed multiple Super Bowl titles won by their dad, and they might see another in two weeks.

The Buccaneers will play Super Bowl LV in their home venue -- Raymond James Stadium -- on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay.

It will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance -- the previous nine came with the New England Patriots -- which is an NFL record. He also holds the record for most Super Bowl wins by any player with six.