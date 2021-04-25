Watch: Tom Brady sends message from UFC 261 with Bucs teammates

Brady sends message from UFC 261 with Bucs teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is making the most of his first full offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former New England Patriots quarterback joined several Bucs teammates Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville to watch UFC 261.

Brady had a ringside seat alongside Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero. The 43-year-old even checked in with a video message from UFC's official Twitter account.

Brady is a longtime UFC fan and is close with UFC president Dana White, who's a Patriots fan. The QB was in Las Vegas to watch Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in January 2020, one of his last public appearances as a Patriot before he signed with Tampa Bay in March 2020.

Brady and his teammates were treated to an exciting night of action Saturday, as Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas both won by knockout in the co-main event.

Brady was still learning his new Bucs teammates at this point last season, but after winning a seventh Super Bowl championship with Tampa Bay in February, he and the Bucs should be hitting the ground running this offseason.