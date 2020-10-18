Watch: Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski caps 28-point Bucs’ second quarter

Barry Werner

The Green Bay Packers appeared to be having their way with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday as Aaron Rodgers was getting the best of Tom Brady.

And then the Packers’ QB threw a pick-six in the second quarter to Jamel Dean and everything changed. The Bucs wound up erupting for 28 points in the session. It was the highest-scoring quarter in Tampa Bay history.

TD 12:42

Jamel Dean 32 Yrd Interception Return, R.Succop extra point is GOOD,.

GB 10, TB 7

TD 11:02

Ronald Jones II 2 Yard Rush, R.Succop extra point is GOOD,

1 play, 2 yards, 0:03

TD 4:35

Tyler Johnson Pass From Tom Brady for 7 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD

TD 1:02

Rob Gronkowski Pass From Tom Brady for 12 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD,

7 plays, 62 yards, 1:40

The quarter was capped by a touchdown pass from Brady to Gronkowski:


