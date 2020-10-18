Watch Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski connect for first TD as Buccaneers teammates

Watch Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski connect for first TD as Bucs teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski connection is alive and well again.

After a slow start to the 2020 NFL season for Gronkowski, the veteran tight end finally hauled in his first touchdown reception from Brady as teammates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 43-year-old quarterback threw a pinpoint pass to Gronkowski in the end zone late in the second quarter. The score put the Bucs up 28-10 at halftime after they trailed 10-0 in the first quarter.

We expected a little more intensity on Gronkowski's celebratory spike, but there's still plenty of season left.

This score also was the 79th regular season touchdown connection between Brady and Gronkowski, which ties them with Miami Dolphins legends Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the fourth-most in NFL history.

A Week 6 win for the Buccaneers would move them into first place atop the NFC South division.