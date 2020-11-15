Watch: Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay TD
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have rebounded from their crushing loss to the New Orleans Saints last week. Tom Brady & Co. erupted against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and the icing was the quarterback finding Rob Gronkowski late in the fourth quarter.
The TD pass from Brady to his tight end opened the gap to 46-23.
.@TomBrady to @RobGronkowski 🙌 #GoBucs
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2020