Watch Tom Brady find Rob Gronkowski for TD in Bucs opener

WATCH: Brady, Gronk connect on TD in Bucs opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Defending Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are picking up where they left off.

The former New England Patriots stars connected on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second touchdown in Thursday night's regular-season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys. It was the 99th time Brady has tossed a TD pass to his favorite tight end, and it gave the Bucs a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Watch:

A familiar sight for Pats fans is becoming a regular occurrence for Bucs fans as well. Gronk caught seven TD passes during the 2020 campaign and added another two in Super Bowl 56.

Brady's first TD pass of the 2021 season went to wideout Chris Godwin.