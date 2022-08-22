WATCH: Tom Brady returns to Bucs practice

In this article:

After an 11-day absence for personal reasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice Monday.

The Bucs are preparing for Saturday’s preseason finale, a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, before turning their attention to Week 1 of the regular season in Dallas against the Cowboys.

Here’s your first look at the GOAT hitting the practice field Monday:

First GOAT sighting in 11 days. TB 12. pic.twitter.com/2O30FU54Uw — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 22, 2022

Here it is: Tom Brady arrives at Bucs practice. pic.twitter.com/z8dA9nc0Bm — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 22, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire