WATCH: Tom Brady returns to Bucs practice

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
After an 11-day absence for personal reasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice Monday.

The Bucs are preparing for Saturday’s preseason finale, a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, before turning their attention to Week 1 of the regular season in Dallas against the Cowboys.

Here’s your first look at the GOAT hitting the practice field Monday:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

