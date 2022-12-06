WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs’ epic comeback win vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a 16-3 deficit with back-to-back touchdown drives in the final minutes to beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes to finish off the 17-16 win, hitting rookie running back Rachaad White for the game-winner with just three seconds left on the clock.
After the game, Brady reacted to yet another epic comeback victory:
"Just like we drew it up." 😁
🗣: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/XEeBptnQgK
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 6, 2022
"Nobody loves Lenny more than me." 😂
🗣: @TomBrady on @_fournette pic.twitter.com/c60z5Ek67C
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 6, 2022
Walking off a winner for the 249th time. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/gQtgx7nnOn
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022
14 points in the final 3 minutes. @Buccaneers win.
📺: #NOvsTB on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/61o9pQEjou pic.twitter.com/oOalSeZ81u
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022
This guy. @TomBrady
📺: #NOvsTB on ESPN
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/61o9pQEjou pic.twitter.com/AFt5RNv0fb
— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022