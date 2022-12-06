WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs’ epic comeback win vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers overcame a 16-3 deficit with back-to-back touchdown drives in the final minutes to beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes to finish off the 17-16 win, hitting rookie running back Rachaad White for the game-winner with just three seconds left on the clock.

After the game, Brady reacted to yet another epic comeback victory:

Walking off a winner for the 249th time. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/gQtgx7nnOn — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

