WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs’ ugly 35-7 loss to 49ers

2
Luke Easterling
·1 min read

There wasn’t much to get excited about Sunday for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they crawled their way to a 35-7 blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady had his first multi-interception game of the season, tossing a pair of picks as the Bucs were dominated in every phase of the game.

After the game, Brady reacted to his team’s ugly performance:

