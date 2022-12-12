WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs’ ugly 35-7 loss to 49ers

There wasn’t much to get excited about Sunday for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they crawled their way to a 35-7 blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady had his first multi-interception game of the season, tossing a pair of picks as the Bucs were dominated in every phase of the game.

After the game, Brady reacted to his team’s ugly performance:

"You have to put the work in, dig deep and keep fighting." 🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/0bINVs7KBH — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2022

Tom Brady on suffering a 35-7 loss to the 49ers in his return hind before 100 family members and friends. pic.twitter.com/y2uhUQJolB — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 12, 2022

Video: Tom Brady talks about all that went wrong in Bucs’ 35-7 loss to 49ers. pic.twitter.com/VN0RoUjVhz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 12, 2022

