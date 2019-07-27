WATCH: Tom Brady and Randy Moss reconnect at Patriots training camp

It didn't last long, but the Tom Brady-Randy Moss connection was the most dominant the NFL has seen in recent memory. At Patriots training camp Saturday, Moss and Brady rekindled some of that magic with a round of catch.

Tom Brady to Randy Moss. Even though it's just for fun, they still have it

🐐 ➡️🐐💣#PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/f2yU0RgaM8

— The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) July 27, 2019

Moss was among a strong contingent of Patriots alumni visiting practice Saturday. Rodney Harrison, Willie McGinest and Rob Ninkovich also stopped by.

The Brady-Moss duo was at its height in the 2007 season, Moss' first with the Patriots. He and Brady connected for 1,493 yards and a record 23 touchdowns, leading one of the best offenses in NFL history and a 16-0 regular season record.

They unfortunately didn't get to play together in 2008 thanks to Brady's knee injury, but they picked things back up in 2009. Moss had 1,294 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

The connection didn't last very long and it somehow did not culminate in a Super Bowl for the Patriots, but Brady and Moss were the league's premiere QB-WR duo for the three-plus years Moss played in Foxboro.

