WATCH: Tom Brady posts insane practice video
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
You don’t become the G.O.A.T. just by wishing for it. It takes hard work, discipline and, perhaps most of all, talent.
All three work in tandem, but while pundits try to wish away Tom Brady’s accomplishments noting the bulk of his time being with Bill Belichick or having an incredible Tampa Bay offensive and defensive line, Brady can still deliver a perfect strike.
On Sunday, Brady posted to Twitter showcasing just how pinpoint his accuracy is.
Related
Michigan football's leaders attacking 2021 with more accountability
Prominent Michigan football player team notices Jim Harbaugh's increased will to win in
Gus Johnson shares what Michigan football needs to do to win in 2021
We’re quite familiar with seeing JUGS football machines being used by wide receivers to create repetition when it comes to catching a football, but Brady uses it in reverse. In the posted video, Brady throws right into the machine, embedding the ball perfectly, before it tosses it right back to him.
It’s quite an amazing feat, even for the G.O.A.T.
Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021
With accuracy like that, Brady certainly looks like he’s ready to earn yet another ring.
NFL training camps kick off this week.
List
10 schools it would make sense for the Big Ten to add