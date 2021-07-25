WATCH: Tom Brady posts insane practice video

You don’t become the G.O.A.T. just by wishing for it. It takes hard work, discipline and, perhaps most of all, talent.

All three work in tandem, but while pundits try to wish away Tom Brady’s accomplishments noting the bulk of his time being with Bill Belichick or having an incredible Tampa Bay offensive and defensive line, Brady can still deliver a perfect strike.

On Sunday, Brady posted to Twitter showcasing just how pinpoint his accuracy is.

We’re quite familiar with seeing JUGS football machines being used by wide receivers to create repetition when it comes to catching a football, but Brady uses it in reverse. In the posted video, Brady throws right into the machine, embedding the ball perfectly, before it tosses it right back to him.

It’s quite an amazing feat, even for the G.O.A.T.

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

With accuracy like that, Brady certainly looks like he’s ready to earn yet another ring.

NFL training camps kick off this week.

