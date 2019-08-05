Watch: Tom Brady, Patriots greet old friends at Lions joint practice

Reunions are the theme for the New England Patriots' current trip to the Midwest.

After traveling to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to visit ex-Patriots cornerback Ty Law following his enshrinement Saturday, head coach Bill Belichick's squad is in Allen Park, Mich., on Monday for joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are loaded with former Patriots, most notably head coach Matt Patricia, wide receiver Danny Amendola and defensive end Trey Flowers.

Belichick addresses Brady's contract extension

So, before the two squads started doing battle Monday morning, they took a few moments to catch up.

Saying 👋 to a few old friends. pic.twitter.com/0uJJSBGn6d — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 5, 2019

That's Patriots quarterback Tom Brady catching up with Amendola, Flowers seeking out New England's defensive backs and Patricia (relegated to an ATV due to a leg injury) chatting with Dont'a Hightower and David Andrews, among other Patriots.

Patricia also exchanged pleasantries with his former boss (Belichick) as well as Brady and Brian Hoyer.

R E U N I O N pic.twitter.com/Iadt95lLDf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 5, 2019

Don't expect Patricia or Belichick to gush about their relationship in their press conferences, but it appears the two former coworkers -- and their respective teams -- are still very close.

The Patriots and Lions will spend three days together at Allen Park before their preseason opener Thursday night in Detroit.

UPDATE (11:15 a.m. ET): Patricia also reunited with Josh McDaniels on Monday, giving his former fellow Patriots coordinator a fist bump on the practice field.

🏈 Tom Brady leads the Patriots in joint practice with the Lions



🚛 Matt Patricia in his monster truck with Josh McDaniels



👀 Demaryius Thomas looking good! pic.twitter.com/Ah4NAoqbJY







— The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 5, 2019

