Watch: Tom Brady narrates hype video for 'The Game' before Michigan-Ohio State kickoff

Saturday's college football slate is headlined by perhaps the best matchup of the year, as No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 2 Ohio State in a battle of undefeated teams for a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

In a battle of huge College Football Playoff implications, Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show created a hype video narrated by one of the all-time greats: Former Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady.

REQUIRED READING: Tom Brady 'bets' Super Bowl ring vs. C.J. Stroud that Michigan will beat Ohio State in 2023

Brady, who spent five seasons with the Wolverines from 1995-1999, wasn't a household name until he emerged with the New England Patriots after being drafted in the sixth round of the 1999 NFL Draft. The 23-year veteran won seven Super Bowls in his career, although the most by a single team is six.

The San Mateo, Califrnia native also holds the NFL record for passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), quarterback wins (251) and completions (7,753), among others.

Did Tom Brady ever beat Ohio State?

Brady, who started in his final two seasons at Michigan but was with the team for five years, finished his college career with a 4-1 record against the Buckeyes.

In games he started, however, Brady went 1-1 against Ohio State: He lost 31-16 as a redshirt junior before winning 24-17 in his final season.

Tom Brady college stats

YEAR CMP-ATT Yards TDs INTs 1996 3-5 (60%) 26 0 1 1997 12-15 (80%) 103 0 0 1998 200-323 (61.9%) 2,427 14 10 1999 180-295 (61%) 2,217 16 6

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tom Brady narrates hype video before Michigan-Ohio State football game