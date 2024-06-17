Watch Tom Brady as he makes his Fox broadcasting debut

After a year sabbatical, Tom Brady is ready to move on to the next stage of his career.

The GOAT and former Michigan football quarterback retired following the 2022 season but was idle (at least in the eyes of the public) in 2023. But in 2024, Brady is set to take to the broadcast booth as the premier color commentator for Fox Sports’ NFL coverage.

On Sunday, at the UFL championship game, Brady joined Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt up in the booth and gave some of his analysis in official capacity, a preview of what is soon to come this fall when he’s likely paired with Kevin Burkhardt.

The 🐐 made his FOX debut in the booth during the inaugural UFL Championship Game 🎙️ Can't wait to see more of @TomBrady in the booth this fall 🔥 pic.twitter.com/85WxxE9xRc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 17, 2024

Brady appears to be something of a natural — which makes sense given how often he’s in front of a camera. His natural charisma and persona intertwined with his football knowledge should provide NFL fans with a lot of insight this fall.

And certainly, Michigan football fans will revel in getting to see him on a weekly basis, once again, this time in the broadcast booth instead of the football field.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire