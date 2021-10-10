Watch Tom Brady lumber for 13-yard run in Bucs-Dolphins

WATCH: Tom Brady lumbers for longest run since leaving Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Clydesdale made a rare appearance Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Facing a second-and-10 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 45-yard line late in the first half, quarterback Tom Brady took off for a 13-yard run that resulted in a first down against the Miami Dolphins.

Yup, that's the same Tom Brady who ran a glacial 5.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine.

Even if Brady has gotten faster in the last two decades (we wouldn't rule it out), he's not known for his scrambling abilities. In fact, Brady's 13-yard rumble Sunday in Tampa Bay was his longest as a member of the Bucs and longest since a 17-yard rush in Week 14 of the 2019 season as a member of the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, Brady hit a pretty respectable top speed of 16.3 miles per hour. Not too shabby for a 44-year-old quarterback.

Brady also threw for 235 yards with three passing touchdowns in the first half alone, so the GOAT clearly hasn't lost a step.