WATCH: Tom Brady hits Russell Gage for 4th-down TD, Bucs extend lead vs. Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having their strongest start on both sides of the ball that we’ve seen all season, against one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

After an interception on the first drive of the game that set up a field goal, the Bucs responded with a third-down sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and then a long touchdown drive.

Tom Brady hit Russell Gage in the back corner of the end zone on 4th-and-goal to give the Bucs a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Mike Evans already has four receptions for 71 yards, and Brady has 112 yards through the air, including the score.

