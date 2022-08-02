WATCH: Tom Brady hits diving Scotty Miller with perfect deep ball in practice

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
If you’re a Green Bay Packers fan, you might want to look away.

The Cheesehead faithful are all too aware of what can happen when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller gets behind the defense.

Just like the dagger he caught just before halftime in the NFC title game two years ago, Miller made another diving catch down the field during Monday’s training camp practice, hauling in a perfect throw from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Miller’s entrenched in a tight battle for one of the final receiver spots on Tampa Bay’s initial 53-man active roster, but plays like this should ensure he makes the cut.

Who should be the Bucs' backup QB in 2022?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

