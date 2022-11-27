WATCH: Tom Brady hits Chris Godwin for early TD vs. Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave up a touchdown on the opening drive of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but the offense has answered back in kind.

Tom Brady finished off Tampa Bay’s impressive first possession with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin.

Brady went 4-for-4 on the drive, which was sparked by a 35-yard run from rookie running back Rachaad White.

