WATCH: Tom Brady hits Cade Otton for late TD vs. Saints

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

It might be too little, too late, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally have some life on offense Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

After a long pass interference penalty drawn by Mike Evans, Tom Brady found rookie tight end Cade Otton for a one-yard touchdown to trim the Saints’ lead to 16-10.

There are still three minutes remaining, and the Bucs have all three of their timeouts, but the defense will have to come up with another huge stop to give them a chance to pull this one out.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

