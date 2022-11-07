WATCH: Tom Brady hits Cade Otton for game-winning TD vs. Rams

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense saved their best for last Sunday, outscoring the Los Angeles Rams 10-0 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 16-13 victory.

After taking over with 44 seconds left and no timeouts, Brady and company quickly marched the ball down the field, finishing it off with a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton with just nine seconds remaining.

The win breaks a three-game losing streak for the Bucs, and marks Tampa Bay’s first win over the Rams since Brady signed in 2020.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire