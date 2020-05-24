Tom Brady has a thing for comebacks.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was struggling mightily through the first few holes of "The Match" on Sunday. Then, he totally redeemed himself.

Just watch this shot below and enjoy:

"Shut your mouth, Chuck," Brady said to Charles Barkley, who had been chirping him throughout the match.

We should have known a comeback was around the corner. Didn't 28-3 teach us anything?

Just as Twitter had a field day with Brady's early struggles, it enjoyed watching Brady sink that improbable shot:

I can't freaking believe he sunk that — Christian Arcand (@ChristianArcand) May 24, 2020

First six holes were tough to watch but that was awesome — Tom Giles (@TomGilesNBCS) May 24, 2020

DON'T TALK SMACK TO TOM — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady in the face of struggle and pressure.... sinks it! — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) May 24, 2020

That was amazing haha. #TheMatch2 — Josh Canu (@JoshCanu) May 24, 2020

WHAT JUST HAPPENED — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 24, 2020

HAHAHHAHAHHAHA — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) May 24, 2020

That's why you're the 🐐 @TomBrady



Another 100k if you par one of the next 2.



— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2020

That was incredible Tom. Touché. #TheMatch — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 24, 2020

You got to be kidding!!!!! #TheMatch2 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 24, 2020

The Goat!!! — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 24, 2020

Oh my God that's the best thing I've seen in months. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 24, 2020

Bravo, Tom. Bravo.

Watch Tom Brady hit incredible shot, chirp Charles Barkley during 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston