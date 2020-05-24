Watch Tom Brady hit incredible shot, chirp Charles Barkley during 'The Match'

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has a thing for comebacks.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was struggling mightily through the first few holes of "The Match" on Sunday. Then, he totally redeemed himself.

Just watch this shot below and enjoy:

"Shut your mouth, Chuck," Brady said to Charles Barkley, who had been chirping him throughout the match.

We should have known a comeback was around the corner. Didn't 28-3 teach us anything?

Just as Twitter had a field day with Brady's early struggles, it enjoyed watching Brady sink that improbable shot:

Bravo, Tom. Bravo.

