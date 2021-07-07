Watch Tom Brady hit amazing 390-yard drive in 'The Match'

WATCH: Tom Brady hits amazing 390-yard drive in 'The Match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady talked plenty of trash ahead of "The Match," and he backed it up with a ridiculous tee shot Tuesday.

The ex-New England Patriots quarterback teamed up with Phil Mickelson against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau and quickly made his presence felt. On the third hole, Brady drilled a 390-yard drive that landed just feet from the pin.

Check it out:

Impressive.

Mickelson even went as far as to call Brady's drive "one of the best" he's seen. Former United States president Barack Obama happened to join the TNT broadcast during the hole, and he couldn't help but react with a "wow!"

Between Brady's drive and his custom golf balls, we're not sure which was the bigger flex.