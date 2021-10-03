Watch Tom Brady greet New England fans for first time at team hotel

WATCH: New England fans give Brady a warm welcome at team hotel originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you want a sense for how the Gillette Stadium crowd will greet Tom Brady on Sunday night, here's a sneak preview.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrived at T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island on Saturday night ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Bucs then took buses to their team hotel in Providence, R.I., where a large crowd had gathered to welcome Brady back home.

Check out the reception Brady received from fans outside the Bucs' hotel Saturday night:

#Bucs QB @TomBrady has arrived to the team hotel in Providence.

He says hello to the fans and heads on in.

We're getting close to game day!

Watch on @NBC10Boston. @tomecurran @PhilAPerry @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/y8VhXcjmGB — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) October 3, 2021

Brady acknowledged the welcome party with a friendly wave as fans started a "Brady! Brady! Brady!" chant.

The 44-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles over 20 seasons with the Patriots and was the field general of the greatest dynasty in professional sports, so it's only natural that local fans show their appreciation for the GOAT in his first trip back to New England since leaving the team in March 2020.

Some fans might be irked by Brady ditching the Patriots in free agency to sign with the Bucs -- and winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay while his former team sputtered to a 7-9 record -- but those fans clearly weren't in Providence on Saturday night.

You can expect to see a similar reception from a much larger crowd Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, especially when the team plays its tribute video for the greatest quarterback in franchise history.