WATCH: Tom Brady gracious in defeat as starstruck 49ers ask for postgame pictures, autographs

Everybody hates to lose, but Tom Brady might hate it just a little bit more than the rest.

The GOAT had plenty of reasons to leave the field immediately Sunday after a 35-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite a homecoming of sorts for the Bay Area native, complete with nearly 100 tickets reserved for his friends and family, Brady and the Bucs were dominated from start to finish.

Bu even in defeat, Brady remained on the field to exchange postgame pleasantries with his opponents, many of whom were starstruck in the presence of a childhood hero, asking for autographs and pictures:

How does anyone dislike Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/gFGJVKwdPh — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 12, 2022

Brady threw a pair of interceptions, his first game of the year with multiple picks, and autographed each ball after the game for the player who caught it.

It was a rough day for Brady and the Bucs, but kudos to the GOAT for being gracious in defeat with a bunch of his new peers who grew up idolizing him throughout his legendary career.

List

Bucs fans are fed up after another embarrassing loss

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire