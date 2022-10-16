WATCH: Tom Brady goes off on teammates on sideline during loss to Steelers

Tom Brady is letting his o-line hear it 😳 pic.twitter.com/cW9jx7efkW — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) October 16, 2022

Despite facing a 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers team with a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled to move the ball all game long Sunday in a crushing 20-18 road loss.

During the game, Brady was seen on the sidelines shouting at his offensive teammates, as their failures and frustrations continued to mount.

The Bucs settled for four field goals before finally finding the end zone in the final minutes, but a failed two-point conversion kept them from tying the game, and Brady’s offense never got the ball back again.

This was expected to be a cakewalk for Brady and the Bucs, but instead, they’re sitting at 3-3 and reeling as they look ahead to the rest of the season.

