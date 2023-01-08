WATCH: Tom Brady gives Kyle Rudolph his 50th career TD reception

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is picking up where they left off last week, finding the end zone on their opening drive Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Brady finished off the impressive first possession with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph.

That’s the 50th touchdown catch of Rudolph’s career, and the Bucs have a 7-0 lead early over their NFC South rivals.

