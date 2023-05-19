WATCH: Tom Brady gives invaluable advice to rookie quarterbacks

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke with four rookie quarterbacks at a lunch for Fanatics on Thursday.

The rookie group included Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. It was an opportunity for the next generation of quarterbacks to gain a little knowledge and insight from the greatest player that ever played the position.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about draft location and the importance of hard work and never getting too comfortable.

“Going in the second round, in the end, that’s not really that big of a deal,” said Brady, “Going first overall, in the end, it’s not a big deal. It’s great, you’ve got an opportunity, you’re probably going to be paid more than anyone for a time period. I was drafted 199, and I just outlasted everybody. There’s another me back there, right? So how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn’t go, ‘Hey, I’m good. I won three Super Bowls. I’m good.'”

Video of ⁦@TomBrady⁩ speaking with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis at yesterday’s ⁦@Fanatics⁩ lunch with ⁦@michaelrubin⁩ and ⁦@trvisXX⁩ … Awesome message from Brady to the four rookie QBs. ⁦@gmfb⁩ pic.twitter.com/rVQCLU1dMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 19, 2023

It’s easy for a lot of young players to get caught up in the draft drama, but at the end of the day, getting drafted only buys players an opportunity in the NFL. It doesn’t write their story.

Regardless of where a player is drafted, they still have to prove themselves on the practice field and in games.

That’s exactly what Brady did for nearly two decades with the Patriots and then again for three more years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There’s no questioning the incredible young talent that was sitting at the table with Brady.

However, it’s what they do with the talent that matters most.

More Patriots News!

Mike Tomlin comments on Patriots' sneaky draft move Newly-signed UDFA Justus Tavai has family ties with Patriots Arrival of Bill O'Brien has reportedly 'energized' Mac Jones

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire