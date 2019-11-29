WATCH: Tom Brady gets fired up by Michigan fight song at Patriots practice

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady hasn't been a happy camper lately, but there's one surefire way to turn his frown upside down: bring up Michigan football.

The New England Patriots humored their star quarterback Friday by playing the fight song of his alma mater, Michigan, during team stretch at Gillette Stadium.

Suffice it to say Brady was into it, pumping his fist to "Hail to the Victors" along with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

#FightSongFriday - I think Tom Brady's elbow is feeling better. He was getting into the @UMich fight song "The Victors" at #Patriots practice today. pic.twitter.com/5clIzzX8NC — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 29, 2019

Brady's Michigan squad has its showdown with Ohio State on Saturday, and this year's edition of the rivalry should be especially fierce: The Buckeyes are the No. 1 team in the country, while the 9-2 Wolverines need a home upset to stay alive in the Big Ten East.

Michigan hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2011, though, and Brady knows the odds are against them.

"We gotta get one," Brady said Friday during his press conference. "Wolverines gotta get one. It's gonna be tough."

The Patriots will be traveling to Houston on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Texans, so Brady won't be able to watch the game live.

He also may refrain from wagering on Michigan-OSU like he has in years past; when asked if he liked Michigan's chances this year, Brady responded:

"I've lost a lot of money over the years betting on saying 'yes.'

"I'm hopeful. Hope's not a strategy, but I'm hopeful."

