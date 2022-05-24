WATCH: Tom Brady gets in some batting practice with Rob Gronkowski

Long before he was the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady had a bright future on the diamond.

The Montreal Expos picked Brady in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft, but he eventually made the smart decision to focus on football as his athletic career.

That said, it looks like baseball might be like riding a bike for the GOAT, who recently got some batting practice in, with a familiar face chasing fly balls in center field.

Here’s Brady showing he can still put the barrel on the ball, and Rob Gronkowski showing his athleticism and hand-eye coordination in the outfield:

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022

List