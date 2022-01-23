WATCH: Tom Brady flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in playoff game vs. Rams

WATCH: Tom Brady flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For everything that Tom Brady has accomplished in his storied career, Sunday brought about yet another first for the legendary quarterback.

In the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his 22-year career -- regular or postseason.

Tom Brady was called for his first unsportsmanlike penalty of his career on this ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/LHTVyBWlaX — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 23, 2022

Brady, who could be seen bleeding on his lip, was unhappy after he'd been hit by Rams linebacker Von Miller and didn't receive a roughing the passer call. It is unclear what he may have said to the official to draw the call.

Interestingly enough, Brady said earlier this week that he doesn't believe he gets any favorable calls from officials.

Way back in a 2002 regular season game against the Chicago Bears, Brady was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness. But the call in the Bucs-Rams game, while for the same amount of yardage, was the first of its kind against TB12.